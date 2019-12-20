As someone who witnesses daily the benefit that tourism brings to our region, I feel that the restoration of our national parks must be a top priority.
West Virginia is home to eight beautiful national park sites, including Harpers Ferry National Historical Park, areas on the Bluestone and Gauley Rivers, and the parts of the Appalachian Trail that run throughout our state. Unfortunately, our treasured parks currently suffer from nearly $62 million in collective deferred maintenance needs. In our area, the New River Gorge National River – which typically attracts over a million visitors annually – needs more than $21 million for infrastructure repairs to access the site.
This is particularly troubling when taking into account how these parks drive local economies in our communities. National parks bring jobs and boost our economy by directly hiring residents and supporting local businesses, such as hotels, restaurants, outfitters, and eco-tourism ventures, just to name a few.
In 2018, national parks in West Virginia brought in over 1.6 million visitors, putting a collective $86 million back into the communities surrounding parks. Tourism has become a leading industry in the state and continues to grow, eclipsing the national average by 58 percent and accounting for 45,000 jobs in the past two years.
This is incredible news, because with regular maintenance our parks will continue to flourish and attract outside attention. We already know what makes West Virginia so special – so let’s share it.
Fortunately, two bills in Congress (S. 500 and H.R. 1225) seek to secure dedicated federal funding to address deferred maintenance. Even better? Our entire delegation has signed on as co-sponsors. I want to extend a sincere thanks to them for championing these efforts and hope they build off the current momentum by working with congressional leadership to pass each bill on the floor.
Michelle Rotellini
President and CEO
Beckley Raleigh CountyChamber of Commerce