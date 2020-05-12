A piece of research has been presented by “Data for Progress and the Justice Collaborative Institute” which shows that over 50 percent of Republican voters are in favor of a bill of Representative Rashida Tlaib (a member of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s “The Squad”) which, if passed, would give every American a monthly “Universal Basic Income” check of $2,000 while the pandemic is ongoing. Then, it would provide every American with a monthly “Universal Basic Income” check of $1,000 for an additional year.
I am appalled!
For over 40 years, I have had to listen to conservatives and Republicans drone on and on and rant about how incompetent and wasteful the federal government is. I have had to listen to their drivel about how we should not add to the the national debt and the federal budget deficit and why we should cut and reduce spending on Social Security to demonstrate that we have “fiscal responsibility.” And now, all of a sudden, they want to ride the big, bad federal government “gravy train.” I thought you all believed in “limited government”?
So, now, after listening to your right-wing social Darwinist propaganda for f40 years, I find out that you not only are a bunch of hypocrites and posers, but you have turned into “Ccrazy socialists” and “crazy communists.”
Stewart B. Epstein
Rochester, NY