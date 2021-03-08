The only good thing to come out of President Trump’s four years is that by his actions and support of the Republican party he has emboldened them to expose their true dark hearts. They now openly display their racism, support of fascism, and hatred of the poor and working class. This is the true Republican party.
Some say the traditional Republican party is no more. No, deep down they are the same, only now they have an egomaniacal sociopath leader of a cult-like group of spineless sycophants. They follow him even when he deserts them.
How any American, after witnessing their attack on our capitol, can continue to support this criminal and his thugs is beyond me. Those Republican senators who acquitted Trump should never hold public office again. They could have been heroes; instead, they chose to be cowards.
Please, Trump supporters, open your closed minds and look at the facts. Admit you made a mistake. Deny this criminal and come back to Earth and reality. We will forgive you, but hopefully we won’t forget.
Tom Rapp
Beckley