West Virginians, many who are living paycheck to paycheck, are upset with current high gasoline prices. Although some suggest that the cause and blame for this is simple, this is not true.
As the world is recovering from the pandemic, demand for gasoline is much increased in most countries, leading to high prices in every country. However, the petroleum industry is not increasing refining to provide the needed supply to match the demand. At the same time the petroleum industry is reaping huge net profits, often setting records. Even with increased demand, most petroleum companies are not working at capacity so that they can charge increased prices.
Republican leadership and candidates want to blame Democratic Party leaders, specifically President Biden, for this situation. This scapegoating is partisan politics and is untrue. President Biden released crude oil from emergency reserves to allow refineries to do their job. Crude oil production in the United States in the last year was higher than that of 2017.
People in the streets want a gasoline tax holiday to ease the strain. West Virginia Democratic legislators, as well as political commentators, have advised such a measure. But the West Virginian Republican legislator leadership and Gov. Justice nixed such an idea. (Do you think they have any compassion for common folk in this state?)
The people placing blame by misrepresentation and the people who resort to scapegoating in this state are the people in Republican leadership. By not telling the full story, by not questioning why petroleum refineries are not working at full capacity, by not questioning why petroleum companies are garnering record profits, while the common person pays higher gas prices, the Republicans are not only misleading the public, but are also failing to serve the people who elected them.
Joseph I. Golden, MD
Beckley