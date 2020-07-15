As Chairman of the Greenbrier County Democratic Executive Committee, I would like to respond to the Republican chairman, Benton L. Anderson’s letter to the editor (“Republican Party making its mark in Greenbrier County,” The Readers Speak) in the July 3, edition of this paper.
First, I want to acknowledge my respect for the fine group of candidates that the Republicans have fielded. All citizens who place their name on the ballot, whether Democrat or Republican, should be applauded. Theirs is a sacrifice of time and resources that those who have never run for office will ever know.
However, Mr. Anderson boasts that Donald Trump is on track to win Greenbrier County with over 70 percent of the vote. In the rich vocabulary of our President: “Sad.” If true, this would mean that Greenbrier County is completely out of step with the values of the rest of the country. All polls report Joe Biden is on track to winning by a landslide.
Mr. Anderson’s letter never mentioned any issues that would help our state or nation.
Every American can see Donald Trump has bungled the coronavirus pandemic. America had the most warning, the most resources, and the worst presidential leadership.
Patrick Morrisey, the West Virginia attorney general, has joined other Republican attorneys general in trying to take health insurance away from 20 million Americans during the pandemic.
The most useful thing that Gov. Jim Justice said was, “Just follow the f***ing guidelines.” Then he takes it back?
I am totally confident that the field of candidates the Democrats have posted is more than equal to the Republican challenge. My confidence in a Democratic victory is rooted in the belief that the citizens of West Virginia are wise enough to vote for candidates who have proven they can govern for the benefit of all the people.
This paper tries to be politcally neutral. Perhaps the editor will allow the county chairmen of the two political parties to go mano a mano in a war of words. Mr. Anderson is articulate and dedicated to his party. I am sure that he would accept my challenge. Perhaps we could start with: What would be more beneficial to West Virginians: Affordable healthcare or removing the Confederate flag from NASCAR?
Paul S. Detch
Chairman Greenbrier County Democratic Party
Lewisburg