It is time to look at the voting record of Carol Miller, our representative in the U.S. Congress for the last two years.
I read through dozens of bills in Miller’s Congressional voting records, and found several which relate to our lives in the middle of the coronavirus.
A lot of us are concerned about funding for the Post Office. We want to get our medications, and our Social Security checks in the mail on time. Miller voted against the bill to provide more money to keep the Post Office running.
Many of us are also concerned about the high cost of our medications, and the possibility that we might lose our Obamacare insurance in the middle of a pandemic. Others of us are unemployed, had to close our small businesses, and may be close to being evicted from our homes.
Miller voted against allowing the federal government to negotiate lower prescription drug prices, against expanding Obamacare, and against extending housing assistance to those in danger of losing their homes.
We gave Miller two years to work for us in D.C. She paints a clear picture with these votes. She just says “No” to West Virginians’ real needs. Do you think we should say “No” to her with our votes?
Nan Issenberg
Lewisburg