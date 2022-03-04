Fayette County’s New River Gorge is the country’s newest national park. But as a May 2021 article written by Zack Harold for The Guardian captured, “… not all the locals are happy about it.” While many acknowledged that increased tourism could bring in more revenue, add jobs, and instill a renewed pride in their home, there was also an anxiety that it could raise prices, bring crowds, and turn the place into one they didn’t recognize.
Residents had reason to worry. I’ve spent the last two years studying the impact of short-term rentals like Airbnb and observed how short-term rentals have changed from residents offering spare rooms to investors and second homeowners instead offering up entire homes. I’ve researched and personally experienced how this drives up the cost of housing by taking long-term housing options off the market and forcing residents to compete with tourists. So when New River Gorge officially became a national park on Dec. 27, 2020, I held my breath.
Looking on vacation rental analysis site AirDNA.co, short-term rentals have grown astronomically. In Quarter 4 (Oct.-Dec.) of 2020 – before New River Gorge was a national park – the town of Fayetteville had 103 short-term rentals listed on either Airbnb or VRBO. By the end of Quarter 4 of 2021, that number had grown to 162, with 66 percent of those available for more than half the year. Ninety-two percent of current rentals offer the entire home. A jump of 59 homes may not seem like much, but that is a 57 percent increase in a single year. And for a community with perhaps 1,000 homes, it matters a lot.
I’m not from your community and my opinion is unimportant. But I’ve seen this play out elsewhere, where short-term rentals force locals to compete with outsiders for housing. New River Gorge is a beautiful place, and any tourist is lucky to experience it. But if the town of Fayetteville and the state of West Virginia don’t regulate short-term rentals, locals will become the outsiders.
Brendan O’Brien
Flagstaff, AZ