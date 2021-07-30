Dr. Martin Luther King, the “I Have a Dream” man, preached that all men should live in peace. Make forgiveness a virtue and remembrance a vice. No more violence, white on black or black on white. Omit hatred from everyday life.
Two children playing, black or white, what do they know? Only history and remembrance can make them hate, to have enough violence to commit a murder. Two children had been friends since first grade. But history told me they hanged my grandaddy, and momma reminded me that they made grandma a slave.
I tried Dr. King, but remembrance was too strong. I should have forgiven those who done me wrong.
Steve Kopa
Weirton