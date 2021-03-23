Regarding Cal Thomas’ column on home schooling:
The pandemic, Thomas reasons, has given parents of young children time to wonder if public schools will ever open again as they once were.
Parents are discovering, he says, the power of educating their children at home where they cannot only teach the real history of the country, but add a moral foundation that secular public schools no longer provide.
This is a typical garbage in, garbage out opinion writer: Parents should embrace home schooling, he says, as a way to rescue the next generation and preserve the country.
He ends quoting the late Barbara Bush, “Our success as a nation depends not on what’s inside the White House but what happens in your house.”
Knowing your best friend or your worst nemesis as you do, ask yourself, would you trust either for what they were teaching at home? Or see two first graders, Black and white, playing in the snow, later participating in sports, friends for life?
Cal Thomas missed something in Mrs. Bush’s quote: Sometimes the world is not such a nice place to live because of what is taught in the home. Racism is one glaring example of what is taught in the home. In the classroom, teaching equality is a must.
Steve Kopa
Weirton