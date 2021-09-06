“The price of Liberty, and even common humanity, is Eternal Vigilance.” This is Aldous Huxley’s adaption of the Eternal Vigilance quote, 1956.
Unfortunately, we are witnessing exactly the opposite of this truly American principle in real time. On this 20th anniversary of the darkest day in modern American history, I have to wonder if we’ve learned anything, remember anything, feel anything. Vigilance means to keep careful watch for possible dangers, not to arm them while disarming ourselves.
They took all the footage off my TV.
Said it’s too disturbing for you and me.
It’ll just breed anger.
That’s what the experts say.
If it was up to me I’d show it every day.
Have You Forgotten,
Darryl Worley, 2003
Mature Americans are under a constant gas lighting attack. We are being told not to believe our lying eyes daily from the news. Our younger, impressionable, confused, emasculated generations are buying in to a new woke America standard based on weakness and outright lies about who we are, where we came from and the true established heart of the American Spirit – rugged individualism, compassion and selflessness.
Between September 7 and 17 we recognize three things nationally:
λ We celebrate Labor Day this year by getting paid to not work, the precursor to Universal Basic Income.
λ We memorialize the September 11 attacks by returning to a September 10th, 2001, mentality.
λ And on September 17th, we will be embarrassed by somebody reminding us that the greatest Constitution the world has ever seen is now 234 years old. The longest standing Constitution in history. Arguably the second most important date in American History.
The good news is God is still on the throne and I truly believe there are enough awesome Americans now and being born every day to take care of business and stand in the gap.
“The only thing necessary for evil to triumph is for good men to do nothing.” Eternal vigilance is a 24/7 job because evil only has to be lucky for a moment – like on September 11th, 2001.
God help us all.
Paul Dorsey
Green Valley