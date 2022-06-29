Dear Governor Justice,
I just saw the article in the Beckley newspaper this morning and I am intrigued by your statement, “I don’t want to impose my feelings on anyone, but I stand firmly for life” as you plan to call a special session of the Legislature to ban abortions in West Virginia.
What I don’t understand about people like you and others who espouse your right to “freedom of religion” is your failure to recognize the opposite that for others there should also be “freedom from religion.”
While being a typical West Virginian, I was raised in a family that was led by a mother who was a devout Methodist and I attended church regularly with her until I went to college. After college and years as an adult, I eventually left that church and now consider myself an atheist and a humanist.
So now when you say you want to impose a complete ban on abortions in West Virginia, you are forcing your belief system on me and the many others who do not follow your version of Christianity. I personally believe that everyone needs to have a belief system that guides their actions through this life. One of my guiding thoughts is basically the Golden Rule, “Treat people in the manner that you wish they will treat you.” I wish everybody in this life would actually adhere to that and practice it daily. That is something that I try to do. I am not an atheist so that I can do anything I want and not suffer any consequence. As a humanist I believe that we humans have a strong responsibility to take care of each other and absolutely take care of Mother Earth, which we all are currently treating badly.
So please consider those of us who are not subscribers to your beliefs and do not enact a ban on abortions or enact other laws that are tenets of your church.
Charles V. Selby Jr.
Cool Ridge