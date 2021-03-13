Governor Justice, you are attracting new citizens the same way you handled substance abuse. This 32 percent increase in sales tax will discourage jobs more than anything you have done.
Instead of trickle down wealthy tax burden, perhaps stop taking the will-to-live from elderly in hospitals by reinstating as-needed pain control. You don’t deny yourself pain control for the arthritis you have.
This would entice more financially stable citizens to West Virginia than being the epicenter of a mythical opioid crisis. Being the worst state for substance abuse only attracts addicts to a perceived endless, illicit supply. Your latest jobs program, the addiction recovery industry, would be forced to squander tax revenue needed to fix roads.
Prescription opioids have not been the problem since January 1, 2015, when the Chronic Pain Clinic Licensing Act denied license to all independent pain clinics. That was touted as, “The End to The Prescription Opioid Epidemic” until a new record number of overdose deaths was the result that year.
Each successive year, more restrictions on prescribed pain medications yielded even higher annual record overdose deaths
Your financially failing hospitals could be the new East Coast Chronic Pain Treatment Hub attracting citizens and their families already financially viable. You would not need jobs or lower personal income taxes.
Douglas Hughes
Logan