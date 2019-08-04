I recently have rediscovered Hinton, and I want to thank its residents for making the town such a beautiful, welcoming place.
In my growing-up years, the highlight of summer was the two weeks I spent at nearby Camp Brookside. Even to my young mind, the natural beauty of the river and gorge was impressive. Before or after camp, my family often worked in sidetrips to Hinton to visit relatives. I only have vague memories from those times, but I recall my wide-eyed reaction to buildings and homes that seemed to sprout out of the mountainsides. The rumble of trains and the majesty of Bluestone Dam added to my amazement.
I live across the state in Lincoln County these days, and it only has been in the past few years that I’ve been able to experience Hinton as an adult. I once again travel the narrow streets, marveling at the ingenuity and perseverance of the people who call the town home. The impact of the railroad system is apparent, but a recent discovery has made me appreciate Hinton as more than a train town.
The nondescript building that houses the Veterans Memorial Museum of Southern West Virginia hides a true gem. Every square inch is brimming with stories and displays that go well beyond the usual fare. My firsthand recollections of our military history are limited to the Vietnam War, and I was overwhelmed during my initial visit to the museum by the sheer enormity of what preceded that time. I left with a feeling of humbleness and pride for the sacrifices that are documented and that continue to be offered by Mountaineers.
I urge visitors to Hinton, along with any residents who may be unfamiliar with the hidden treasure, to make the Veterans Museum of Southern West Virginia a regular stop for a reminder of our state’s men and women who are responsible for the freedoms that we enjoy today.
Sara Bragg Aikin
Branchland