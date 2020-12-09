You tell us, Gov. Justice, that, “I don’t know what else I can do” for this pandemic.
West Virginia became the epicenter of the so called opioid epidemic under Justice’s leadership. He said, “We will try something. If it don’t work, we will try something else.” But he never tried a true prevention component.
Justice kept blaming prescription opioids, even though any police officer will tell you that they are not found in drug arrest seizures to any discernible amount, and any ambulance attendant will tell you, prescription opioids have not caused overdose deaths for two or three years.
April 2, 2020, the National Institutes of Health published West Virginia overdose deaths for 2017 as 833, and 2018 as 702. On July 7, 2020, the state’s Office of Drug Control Policy issued 2017 overdose deaths were 1,019 (difference of +186), and 2018 as 906 (difference of +204). These were raised to appear lowering in 2020. The claim was made in The Gazette, “Fatal overdoses seem to be dropping in West Virginia…” Bob Hansen who made this statement retired shortly after.
Douglas Hughes
Logan