Why should putting money in the economy to help working people have a better life be a bad thing and trigger inflation? I would think businesses big and small would think that was good. The working people have more money to buy their goods and services. The businesses would need to increase production to provide good and services, thus creating jobs to hire more people to produce goods and services. Seems it should be a win-win for both. Instead it seems businesses see more money out there and decide to raise prices. Is that what inflation is?
Webster defines inflation as “to increase, as prices, beyond normal proportions.” The oil company turned in record profits for the quarter before the pipeline hack. After the hack the gas price doubled. That doesn’t just happen; people make those decisions. The businesses use the high cost of shipping to raise their prices. We have seen this before with Jimmy Carter and revenue sharing. Revenue sharing helped small towns with firefighting abilities, water systems, town halls, etc. The high price of gas made him a one-termer. When Reagan was elected, the first thing he did was stop revenue sharing and sent the money to the top in his trickle down economics. He also fired air traffic controllers, which broke the unions. The government needs taxes to pay for all the things it provides that benefit every person, plus pay off the national debt.
Tax cuts defund our government. The more money a person makes, the more benefits they receive. What kind of party do you want? One that helps only red or blue states, or one that helps all states? One that comes to a disaster and throws paper towels or one that says the government will cover the cleanup for the first 30 days? One who thinks guns should be controlled or one who thinks everyone should own a gun? One who wants to control your body or one who thinks you should? One that is trying to take your social security or one who wants you to keep it? And don’t forget your health care who got it and who is trying to take it.
Harold D. Gunter
Meadow Bridge
