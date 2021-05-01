More and more you hear the word “hell” used as a curse word, by word, or just describing life for someone or the way someone is treated. When it’s used on the news, by leaders of our country, as a curse word it should be bleeped out, but isn’t. People have no idea what it actually means; they just know it’s bad. I don’t like hearing the word used incorrectly. Hell is a place and to me it should only be used if you are speaking or referring to the actual place that lost people go after death.
In Luke’s gospel, chapter 16 tells about a rich man who was wealthy and had no need of anything here on earth while Lazarus, a beggar, lay at his gate, full of sores, and desired the crumbs which fell from the rich man’s table. When Lazarus died, he was carried by angels into Abraham’s bosom (Heaven), a place of rest. The rich man also died and woke up in Hell; he lifted up his eyes in torment. Then he begged for Lazarus to come and just dip his finger in water and cool his tongue for he was tormented in the flames. The rich man also wanted someone to go warn his five brothers not to come to this awful place, but was told that even if one rose from the dead, they would still not listen; after all, they already have Moses and the prophets to warn them.
This sounds like people today. If you read the entire passage, you will be convinced that Hell is far more than a curse word. Hell is a real place. Isaiah 5:14 says: “Therefore Hell hath enlarged herself, and opened her mouth without measure…”. We live in a day when everyone thinks they are headed for Heaven. I don’t know why people think this as the Bible says nothing about Heaven getting bigger, only Hell is getting bigger. People need to wake up. God’s plan of salvation has not changed. I ask what’s wrong with living right?
Bonnie Galford
Wayside