“The greatness of a community is most accurately measured by the compassionate actions of its members … A heart of grace and a soul generated by love.” – Coretta Scott King
May kicks off Community Action month. The Economic Opportunities Act of 1964, by President Lyndon B. Johnson, started the Community Action programs known today for fighting poverty across America. The nation’s Community Action network – including 1,000 plus agencies – reaches children and families in 99 percent of America’s counties with life-changing services that create pathways to economic self-sufficiency. Raleigh County Community Action Association is part of this larger network of providing essential services to our at-risk population. We have been serving the at-risk population within our community since 1964. In 2021, we can all agree that the need for helping others is greater than ever before.
Through one day at a time and one act of service at a time, we make a difference in the life of others. At RCCAA we continue to provide emergency shelter, housing assistance, Early Head Start / Head Start services, and we partner with New River Transit Authority to provide transportation services for the community. We also have extended services with additional Cares funding available for those who need help paying utilities, rent, mortgages, and purchasing food due to the pandemic.
We hope to inspire the community to take on projects of their own. The more we work together, the stronger our community will be. We are always looking for donors and volunteers to work together for the greater good of the community. If you are an individual, local organization, or a group of individuals that have a passion to help the at-risk population whether that be volunteering, donations, fundraising events, and have some wonderful ideas to strengthen our work, grow partnerships within the community, and know of specific needs that are not being met, please contact us at 304-252-6396 ext.110.
Crystal D. Alonso
Executive Director, Raleigh County Community Action Association, Inc.