“... provide for the common defense, promote the general welfare ... .” These words are from the Preamble to the Constitution of the United States. Although James Madison and the other framers of the Constitution could not foresee the extensive role of government in our day and age, this statement of such purposes and goals for our government does encompass application to our current circumstances.
Providing for the common defense can be interpreted not only against external military threats, but also to natural disasters such as floods and wildfires, and also to public health threats such as the pandemic we are all experiencing. Promoting the general welfare also is applicable to dealing with anticipating issues that can cause problems to selective or collective populations in our country, as well as responding with solutions.
We have been in the throes of the Covid pandemic for over 18 months, with its associated tragic loss of over 600,000 deaths, and lasting effects among survivors, as well as its societal threats and economic suppression. To have effective response to the pandemic we need to rely on the public health institutions and individuals who have professional training in studying and responding to the pandemic.
Wearing a face mask that covers both the nose and the mouth has been shown to be an effective method to decrease the transmission of the Covid virus from infected people to non-infected susceptible contacts. To wear a mask helps to safeguard potential subsequent contacts that may come into contact with people exposed to active Covid cases.
There are people in our society who vociferously refuse or rebel against wearing face masks. I have heard various rationales by such people as to why they are against face masks. Some claim mandating usage of face masks is an affront to their individual freedoms. They do not, however, seem to appreciate the rights of others not to be exposed to Covid-infected individuals. Other people state that being less able to discern facial expressions and making facial recognition inhibits satisfactory social intercourse. Some claim physical discomforts wearing a mask. The one factor that unites all these responses is that they are egotistical and egocentric, caring only about themselves who are disgruntled by mask wearing. Such people do not seem to appreciate that mask wearing is for the safety of those around them, that mask wearing can effectively diminish the spread of the virus, and that wearing a mask can help the general welfare and well-being of the society and the economy.
Those who prefer to rebel against governmental involvement in society, and hence in their lives, fail to appreciate the benefits produced from measures taken to combat Covid, including mask wearing. They fail to acknowledge the reasons we have an establishment of government, including the equitable protection and promotion of well-being for all of those in our American society.
Joseph I. Golden
Beckley