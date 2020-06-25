I am an 84-year-old great, great grandmother. I have lived through more than I want to talk about. But what I am seeing today is nothing new and totally foreign to today’s young adults.
The protests are OK but the riots and statue destruction and looting are straight out of hell. Why aren’t they being arrested and put in jail where they belong? They remind me of the NAZI brown shirts shouting everybody down and being bullies.
Just a couple of weeks ago they were tearing down confederate general statues. Now it’s Grant, Jefferson and a couple of Washington statues, too!
It might confuse some people why, but not me. They aren’t getting rid of racist statues, they are getting rid of all American history and anything to do with it. The books have already been taken care of. Have you seen one lately?
When I was young there was a flag, a Bible and a portrait of George Washington, the father of our country, in every classroom and his picture was on the first page of every history book.
Ten of the first 12 presidents were slave owners because it was normal back then all over the world. We fixed it in America, but there are many nations even today that still have real slavery.
Don’t tell me what we see today is because of race and nobody’s doing anything about it where it really is an issue. Nonsense.
It won’t be long until those politicians are going to try and change the American flag into God only knows what and those rioting idiots will all be with them.
Delorys Sharp
Bluefield, WV