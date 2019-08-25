Problem is not guns, it’s too little heart
The recent shootings in Dayton and El Paso bring opportunity for the politicians on the left to renew their tired gun-control rhetoric. All commonsense Americans know if they took our guns then only the crooks would have guns. We never learned anything from the days of prohibition.
Most kids my age were raised in an environment of guns. My two boys were subjected to many guns in our home. They dared not touch them without my guidance or there would be consequences. Why did that matter? They were taught responsibility, morals, discipline and about God. When time came for Sunday school and church, we dressed and went, no discussion.
Our country was founded as a Christian nation. Our Constitution, the writings of our forefathers, the inscriptions on our government buildings, and much more, attest to the fact this nation began as a nation under God.
In 1962, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled prayer in the classroom unconstitutional. In 1963, Madelyn O’Hare, atheist, in a lawsuit, got the Supreme Court to rule Bible reading in the classroom was unconstitutional. In 1969, 500,000 young people met at Woodstock. They declared free love, and more freedom to do what you wanted without feeling guilty. The theme was if it feels good, do it.
Movies, TV and videos became violent. In 1973, Norma McCorvey got the Supreme Court to rule that abortion was legal. By 2018, 62 million babies have been killed by abortion. On June 25, 2015, the Supreme Court struck down all state bans on same sex marriage, legalized in all 50 states. The Bible calls it an abomination.
We have kicked God out of our classroom, out of our lives and out of our country, and we wonder why God doesn’t stop all these bad things from happening. Why would he? The Bible says we reap what we sow.
Jeffrey Dahmer, infamous serial killer, suspected to have killed 40 women, admitted that the violence in TV, movies and videos, fueled his desire to kill.
We don’t have a gun problem in this country, we don’t have a drug problem, or a hate problem. We have a heart problem!
Greg Eary
Mt. Nebo