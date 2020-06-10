What is white privilege? And as someone that is white, why does it matter to me?
Is it because my skin color means I can get a better job than a minority or is it because I have a prejudice against minorities?
A number of years ago I think prejudice did exist, but as new generations matured, a significant amount of prejudice has been lost. Maybe I am wrong, but I believe white privilege comes from hard work and proving that you are better than someone else. Where is the proof in the pudding? Simply who is hired for a job nowadays boils down to who is the most qualified.
I know there is still prejudice, but this is not something that is inherent in everyone, but only in a few. So how do you alleviate this prejudice? Through the quality of work you do. A good example is the Spanish. They have a work ethic that as soon as they are on the job they start working, and their belief is hard work defines the minority.
I see other minorities that don’t want to work and feel the country owes them a living. But why, because everyone now days, with a few exceptions, has an equal opportunity. The younger generation is living in La-La land, because they believe white privilege is the root of the problem, but it boils down to one fact – work ethic. Anyone can succeed through education and hard work. If this means white privilege count me in. For I have completed my goals, not because of prejudice, but from attending college and hard work. My parents helped me through college, but I worked on the side, because I believed this was a joint effort, and I wanted to be part of the solution.
Robert Morgan
Daniels