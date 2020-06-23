Just something I need to get off my chest and heart.
I find it very disrespectful and upsetting when I hear political pundits and our not-so presidential president bring up prison reform as a great issue for African Americans. If you want to show all the great African Americans how much you love and understand them, send funds to Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU), force banks to give minority business loans, wage equality and better employment opportunities in impoverished areas.
Let’s really take steps to end 400 years of racism by accepting all people of color as part of this great nation once and for all. Help attempt to instill pride and self-worth in our youth. Most Black youth give up before they are 12 because of their circumstances, be it a single-parent home or growing up in poverty.
Reform our legal system, where it’s fair across the board and a person doesn’t need to have money to be in a better situation. I mean how does prison reform help me and my immediate family? I don’t expect to go to jail and I don’t expect my kids to go, either. There are some real issues for African Americans – not prison reform.
Jean-Paul DeJarnette
Beckley