Sarah Wadsworth, you so eloquently stated what I’ve been saying since January 2017 when Trump took office.
Trump doesn’t understand the U.S. Constitution he has sworn to protect.
Trump doesn’t understand the democratic process which is why he still has hecklers forcibly ejected from his campaign rallies, not by police or security personnel, but by goons.
Trump doesn’t understand democracy, but he seems to admire dictatorships.
Trump doesn’t understand that if he is impeached by the House, convicted by the Senate and removed from office, he can still run for President in 2020.
What Trump really doesn’t understand is that as the president of the United States, he is the Commander in Chief of all branches of the military and is bound by the same articles of the Uniform Code of Military Justice (UCMJ) as the military recruits, enlisted men, NCOs, officers and retirees.
Trump violated Article 55 by telling over 15,000 lies since taking office according to the December Washington Post fact finders.
Trump violated another article by not producing his requested financial records.
Trump violated another article as a racist which is why we’ve all heard of the ICE raids to round up, detain and deport suspected illegal Hispanics, but we’ve never heard of any ICE raids to round up, detain and deport eastern or western Europeans who have overstayed their work, educational or vacation visas. You know why.
Technically, we are still at war with North Korea, but Trump just has to go speak to Kim Jung Un privately, no secretaries, no press, so we don’t know what was discussed.
This last is a big violation of the UCMJ and carries some serious penalties.
Trump could get the firing squad, life in Fort Leavenworth making little rocks out of big rocks, but he’d probably get the country club federal prison at Eglin AFB.
I hope it doesn’t come to any of this, but I do hope that the Electoral College comes to its senses.
Gator Williams
Beckley