I’m sorry that President Trump got Covid-19 and hope he recovers quickly, but I’m also mad at him for being so irresponsible – for minimizing the risks of the virus that has caused the death of over 214,000 Americans, for putting so many of his supporters, secret service agents, and associates at risk, for ridiculing and mocking people who wore masks to protect themselves and others, and for contributing to the spread of the virus to so many (including me).
Although I had a relatively mild case – fever and cough for 17 days, fatigue, loss of taste, and difficulty focusing on work – it was enough to convince me that Covid-19 is not something to take lightly and that the president’s response has been unprofessional and shamefully dismissive.
John Cline
Piney View