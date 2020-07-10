I feel compelled to reply to the ridiculous letter by Mr. Tom Rapp published June 14 (“Claims against Democrats are bizarre,” The Readers Speak).
Yes, the federal government was responsible for the initial lockdown “guidance,” but individual states implemented the lockdowns.
Yes, the majority of the states are run by Republican governors (26 to 24), but states with Democrat governors locked down harder and stayed locked down longer than states with Republican governors.
We were blessed that our Republican governor did not go to the extremes that some Democrat governors did. Perhaps Ms. Stover painted with too broad a brush, but a little research would have shown you that the draconian measures she mentioned were true and happened in states or cities run by Democrat governors and mayors.
As for the claims that you made, you stated that we could not get the truth “from the biggest liar to ever set foot in the White House.” I suppose you have facts to back up that claim. I remember some whopper lies that also came out of the White House. Do you remember the statement “I did not have sex with that woman”? What about “If you like your health care you can keep your health care”? I could quote more, but am limited by space. It seems all politicians have a problem with truth, but to claim any one as the “biggest liar” is a stretch.
As for President Trump being a Christian, I don’t know the answer to any of the questions that you posed. Perhaps only God does. What I do know is that God uses people as he will. Luke 9:50 states that “…for he that is not against us is for us.”
This president has been pro-Christian and supported Christians more than any president in recent history. He is pro-life and even declared that churches were essential.
This letter seems quite harsh to me, but I’m just using some of the same words that were in your response letter to Ms. Stover. It seems that you also painted with a very broad brush.
Amy Bender
Ballengee