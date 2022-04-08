This is concerning the possible nature preserve.
Since when did Beckley allow hunting in city limits? Don’t let these people kid you. How can anybody hunt with bicycles and walkers (hikers) with their dogs barking at what you are hunting? Nobody is going to want to hunt there, which is what they want. And they call it a nature preserve.
They are taking all of the habitat for grouse and turkeys to lay eggs by clearing out all the hemlock and poplar trees for which the grouse eat on when it gets below 20 degrees, not to mention how unstable they are making the steep mountainside under Woodcrest and Stanaford Acres. Maybe they will let me write again if I don’t step on any big toes uptown.
Hunters need to stick together. We are losing land all the time to hunt on. Stick with us, Big Jim Justice. Not to mention no bathrooms. Also the railroad needs to have a say. You think deer and coyotes are plentiful now, wait till us hunters go on strike. And we will have to keep fixing our cars after hitting the deer on the bypass.
Jeff A. Semenske
Stanaford