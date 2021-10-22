When one considers the disturbing events bombarding us each day, it is not surprising that many are experiencing fear, uncertainty and hopelessness. It’s an honest question that asks, “What’s the world coming to?” I offer you an honest answer. This present world is approaching the end. Listen to what the apostle Peter declares.
“The present heavens and earth by God’s word are being reserved for fire, kept for the day of judgment and destruction of ungodly men. The Lord is not slow about His promise, as some count slowness but is patient toward you, not wishing for any to perish but for all to come to repentance. But the day of the Lord will come as a thief, in which the heavens will pass away with a roar and the elements will be destroyed with intense heat, and the earth and its works will be burned up. Since all these things are to be destroyed in this way, what sort of people ought you to be in holy conduct and godliness, looking for and hastening the coming of the day of God. On account of which the heavens will be destroyed by burning, and the elements will melt with intense heat. But according to His promise we are looking for new heavens and a new earth, in which righteousness dwells.”
Hopefully you didn’t miss that last promise. The question I now ask is, “What are you coming to?” Is your destiny fire or a new heaven and new earth? It all depends on what you do with Jesus. Because that determines what he will do with you. Will he say “come” or will he say “depart”? Will you die in your sin or will you come to his cross and find forgiveness for sin, the free gift of eternal life and a glorious existence in the new heavens and the new earth? If your heart yearns for something better, you will find in Jesus that which this world can never deliver.
Eye has not seen, ear has not heard, nor has it entered the heart of man what God has prepared for those who love him. Amen!
Obe Dupree
Union