There’s a story told at Christmastime of an old shoemaker and his guests. In the story, it was Christmas Eve and the cobbler had just gotten to sleep when he had a dream that tomorrow the Lord was going to pass by his window and, if he bid him to enter, the Lord would be his guest. How excited he was. He couldn’t sleep so he got up early to clean his shop and prepare for his guest, the Lord.
Through the day he had three visitors: a street sweeper, a woman and her child and a minstrel. The old cobbler invited each of them into his home, graciously providing what they were in need of. At night fall, disappointed the Lord had not come, he went to bed. Then suddenly a glorious light appeared and a vision of the guests that he had welcomed into his home that day. Then he heard the voice of the Lord echo in his room. “For I was an hungered, and ye gave me meat: I was thirsty, and ye gave me drink: I was a stranger, and ye took me in: …Inasmuch as ye have done it unto one of the least of these my brethren, ye have done it unto me.” (Matthew 25:35, 40)
We serve God by serving one another. God is love. Christmas is a perfect time to share our love with others. The greatest gift of love was when God sent His Son, Jesus, to come into this world born of a virgin to bear our sins on a cross that we can be born again and live eternally in Heaven. What a gift! In a troubled world Jesus is our peace, our only hope and our joy. When we know Jesus as our personal Savior we can share that love while reaching out to help our fellow man. That’s the way we keep Christ in Christmas. When you celebrate Christmas this year make sure the guest of honor, Jesus, is present. It’s not the presents, but his presence that makes Christmas complete.
Bonnie Galford
Wayside