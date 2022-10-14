We are living in perilous times in these last days. So much has to happen before He comes (II Tim 31 1-5).
People are going to believe every wind and doctrine coming and going and still won’t know or find the truth of what’s going on.
If you will read Matthew 24, especially verses 1-28, Jesus talks about the destruction of the temple and signs before the end of time.
We are all seeking something in this world and not finding it.
So many churches and pastors of their church are preaching their interpretation of the Bible, and some are being misled.
So many churches have stopped having services or have cut in half and are blaming it on Covid, maybe in part but not the whole.
It seems like so many have gotten used to it or maybe this is an excuse for not going to church and staying home. Some people just are not concerned enough about their souls.
I hope you who are concerned enough and you think, “My God, is this our America? Is it too late to change?” Absolutely not.
II Chron. 7:14 tells it all. So what are we going to do about it? I hope and pray that we who are born again Christians make the right decision.
Jay Mitchell
Beckley
