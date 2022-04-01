I don’t believe anyone would disagree that we are living in troubled times. Reading Matthew 24 is almost like reading today’s newspaper. The devil has people so blinded that there is no fear that Jesus is coming as he promised. You would think that the more trouble you see the more you would rely on God. Not so, today there is less church attendance, less prayer, less faithfulness, and fewer people seeking to be saved.
Jesus, in speaking about his coming again, had a lot to say to let us know when the time would be drawing near. In Matthew 24:33, he said: “So likewise ye, when ye shall see all these things, know that it is near, even at the doors.”
Jesus also let us know in Matthew 24:36 that no person knows the day or the hour when He is to return “… but my Father only.”
He does tell us that conditions will be like they were in the days of Noah, uncaring and unconcerned people. Matthew 24:44: “Therefore be ye also ready: for in such an hour as ye think not the Son of man cometh.”
He warns us to watch, which means we should be vigilant and expectant. Think of the apostle Peter, who warns some 2000 years ago in 1 Peter 4:7: “But the end of all things is at hand: be ye therefore sober (serious), and watch unto prayer.” Jesus is coming as a thief in the night. So we have to watch and be ready.
Think about Sept. 11, 2001. Was this nation prepared? After all these years we can still hardly comprehend that 3,000-plus people died, property lost, children left as orphans, people maimed, and the loss goes on and on. As this happened so suddenly, so is the Lord’s coming. You won’t have time to make amends, repent or even warn someone else. Hebrews 3:15 says: “…Today if ye will hear his voice, harden not your hearts….”
We have become a nation that has thrown God out of every area of our culture and ridicules Christians boldly and loudly. First Thessalonians 5:3 says: “For when they shall say, Peace and safety; then sudden destruction cometh upon them, as travail upon a woman with child; and they shall not escape.”
We need to be ready, watch and pray!
Bonnie Galford
Wayside