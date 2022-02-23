Grateful to see such a positive headline about Covid. (“Positive test rate stays in single digits as Covid in full retreat” by J. Damon Cain, The Register-Herald, February 18). The article follows with the reality of current cases, hospitalizations, and the deaths of 16 West Virginians in the last 24 hours.
As the pandemic recedes, we need to learn the lessons of how to do better. One lesson the variants have taught us is to battle pandemics globally to protect us locally. President Biden is taking a major step toward this by holding the funding conference for the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, TB, and Malaria in America this year. The Global Fund has a proven track record of saving lives (44 million) in the last 20 years and for the last two years helping countries battle Covid, while strengthening local health care systems. Congress agrees, with 129 members already signing a letter calling on the president to make a bold pledge to the Global Fund. Such a pledge will inspire other donors and help us be better prepared in the future to beat what comes next.
So let’s take heart and mourn our losses while preparing for the future by making sure Congress funds this critical initiative.
Willie Dickerson
Snohomish, WA