Beckley, WV (25801)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. High 46F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch..

Tonight

Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low around 45F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.