Ever since I was 3 years old, I have believed that prejudice and discrimination are ridiculous and absurd. An example of this is that you can be prejudiced against and discriminated against for being something and someone who you are not.
In my case, I was born into a Jewish family of origin. In 1980, I converted to Christianity. I have identified myself more as a Christian than as a Jew for the last 42 years of my life. I chose to become a Christian. Yet, I face prejudice and discrimination by some people because I have a Jewish-sounding last name. It embarrasses me to have to admit that I even face some of it from my fellow “progressive-liberal” Democrats who are very passionate about advocating for justice and equality for every conceivable minority group, identity group and cultural group – but not for Jewish people.
Stewart B. Epstein
Rochester, NY