Dear Editor (Raising) Cain: I realize your lead story of May 27, 2022, was submitted through MetroNews, but a Christian should not let slide such a misleading headline and story such as this – Bishop: “Prayers are not enough.”
Prayer has been more than enough throughout our nation’s history and assorted crises. Prayer is always the key. Taking away our Second Amendment rights is not the answer or in any way a solution to our present moral problems. Our nation needs to come back to God in prayer and repentance.
As believers in Christ, and otherwise Christ followers, we need to consistently speak and stand for the Biblical truth in love.
Betty Holliday
Oak Hill