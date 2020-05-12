Last month, Gov. Jim Justice invited all West Virginians to participate in an “Official Day of Prayer” on March 25th. He said there was a need for prayer right now and asked us to pray in our homes and invited families, businesses and religious leaders to join with him in recognizing a statewide day of prayer.
I listened to the broadcast on WOAY-TV and was blessed when our governor opened the program by praying himself. He asked God to pull us through the terrible situation we are dealing with. It was a great prayer and even the president of the Appalachian Bible College in Beckley, who was the master of ceremonies for the program, commented on the governor’s wonderful prayer.
The service was held by leaders from different religious-back organizations and provided an opportunity for all West Virginians to unite in prayer. It included scripture and songs and even provided lyrics on the screen for all to sing along to “West Virginia Hills.” Second Chronicles 7:14 was quoted: “If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.”
All in all, it was a wonderful service.
It has been a scary time for people all over America and the rest of the world. A time like this has never been experienced before in history. I believe the prayers of the religious community in West Virginia and the governor’s “Official Day of Prayer” have been the reason that God has been merciful to our state. Jesus Christ is our hope.
We should use this time of being “shut in” to do spiritual self-exams and ask ourselves: “Is Jesus really my first love?” Is he truly my all in all? I sure can answer yes. Can you? We can draw nigh to him by reading his word and praying. Prayer is so important and God still answers prayer. A prayer of faith can save, cleanse, restore and make us strong for God. Our country and our president need prayer. Psalm 103:3 asks the question: “Who forgiveth all thine iniquities; who health all thy diseases.” The answer is God, turn to God and pray that he will lift this plague from our land.
Bonnie Galford
Wayside