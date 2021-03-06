Last week, the Raleigh County Commission announced that Marquee Cinema’s CFO requested an abeyance of six months of taxes. I’m certain the request was not made lightly by Marquee. The request was received negatively by the commission. They also noted if they do this for one business, others will follow. Perhaps this is true, I thought, but why wouldn’t you? Allowances and incentives are often given to businesses, and under far better circumstances than our current.
Can you imagine Beckley without a movie theater? It has been a universal cultural experience in the area. Youth-based field trips, reduced or free movies on certain mornings, birthday parties, first dates, a place for friends to say hello, an escape from reality, and a draw for local restaurants and bars. It is no accident that the theater is surrounded by both local and national chains. It is and has been a hub in our community.
Marquee is a West Virginia family corporation that has expanded to nine states with 16 locations. The corporate office is in Beckley. They have been good stewards to this area. I believe they deserve a respectful and good-faith consideration of their request in this unusual and catastrophic environment.
Let’s all go to the lobby!
Dave Sotak
Ghent