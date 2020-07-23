Following the lead of the NFL team in Washington D.C., it occurred to me that there are several offensive symbols right here in southern West Virginia. The Greenbrier East High School mascot must change. How can anyone be proud of being a Spartan when Spartans owned slaves? Also, has anyone considered that angels are offended by the Oak Hill “Red Devils”? And lastly, what about the feelings of the Tame Cats when Meadow Bridge keeps hollering for the Wildcats? Personally, I think it’s a shame.
Neil Gwinn
Meadow Bridge