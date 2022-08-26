The Mountain Valley Pipeline is in the news lately thanks to Sen. Joe Manchin. Our senator is attempting to use the urgency of climate change and inflation reduction to push through the Mountain Valley Pipeline (MVP) project. However, the MVP is not good for our communities or our waters.
The pipeline route threatens to cross the Greenbrier River in Pence Springs. Thousands of people flock to this area every summer to float the river. We cannot risk damaging the waters of the Greenbrier for an unnecessary pipeline project. MVP construction has already resulted in 350 water quality violations and garnered over $2.5 million in fines in the two Virginias with 500 other waterbodies remaining to be crossed.
If the pipeline is completed, its greenhouse gas emissions could be equivalent to 23 coal plants, and account for a whopping 1 percent of all greenhouse gasses from the U.S. energy sector. Our region is already experiencing the effects of climate change with extreme flooding. The MVP is a climate nightmare with no place in our planet’s future.
Partners in the venture have admitted the pipeline has a “very low probability” of completion. According to MVP’s own status reports, only about 50 percent of the route is in final restoration. The cost of the project has gone from $3.5 billion to over $6.6 billion. Sen. Manchin continues to advocate for the project’s completion because his campaign donors are desperately trying to fill their coffers before the fossil fuel era ends. We cannot let them put our communities at risk for their profits.
We are on the frontlines of environmental injustice with economies tied to extractive industries. For decades, our resources were extracted for the enrichment of people who do not care that our communities are suffering. Now climate change threatens our lives, and the people responsible are continuing to fuel the destruction. We say no more. It’s time for a fossil-free, just, and green energy future for West Virginia that starts with saying no to Sen. Manchin’s “deal” and canceling MVP. The MVP threatens the waters of the Greenbrier River, and that’s a deal-breaker.
Denise Elliott
Lewisburg
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.