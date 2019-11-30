We see the politicians and the public remember the wars but they choose to not remember the blood that was shed. They choose to forget the cost, the loss of life for the freedoms we enjoy. They let those who cross our borders and those who call themselves citizens to show such disrespect of America. The disrespect of our Constitution, our Bill of Rights. The disrespect of our values, our culture and the language of America. They disavow the oath of America and don’t show allegiance to America.
We see freedom of speech under siege and shouted down on our campuses and in public meetings. Just because others didn’t vote the way you do or do not share your political views. Free speech should not be dictated to but should be listened to.
The people have been blinded to or choose not to see what has been going on in our government for over eight years. They have ignored the wrongdoing, the bad foreign dealings that went on and what was asked for in return. The surveillance, the wire tapping and the back door stuff to end the incoming current president. But today we see the same ideals say they are prayerful and will have endless, endless investigations to dig up anything on those who cross their path.
President Obama came into office the first day, sent out memos to Bush holdovers: Get out; there is a new guy in the White House. President Trump let the Obama holdovers keep their job, and he paid a price. They crossed the line; they spied to get dirt and leaked stuff to the media. Bad behavior was OK.
We have seen the freedom of the press and media be weaponized for their own political opinion, to put their political choice in a better light. You can put lipstick on a Donkey but it is still a Donkey. They forget to be journalists and reporters.
In America we like people for their character and how they respect America, not how many votes they can give you. You don’t just like them on Election Day.
May God guide us to clean up the government and the Intelligence Departments that crossed the line in wrongdoing and kept it hidden away for over eight years. Make it a house for the people and we can trust them again to run the country.
God bless the soldiers who served, those who sacrificed their life and those now serving.
Carole Williams
Shady Spring