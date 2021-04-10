There needs to be clarification of the statement “separation of church and state.” Please continue to read: Separation of church and state, the idea most people attributed to the Constitution, was actually not in the Constitution at all.
The First Amendment said only this: “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof.”
The idea of separation of church and state came from a letter Thomas Jefferson wrote to a group of Baptists, assuring them that no act of government would infringe on their right to believe. Why? According to Jefferson’s letter, because that clause in the Constitution provided a wall separating church and state.
A wall that separated the church from the state, not the state from the church. The state was the power that threatened the church, not the other way around as was so often interpreted today.
It seems that the government of each state does not have the authority or right to oversee the affairs of the church. Yet how many governors have taken it upon themselves to threaten the church during this whole Covid-19 outbreak to come against the church with threats to either follow their mandates or face fines, jail time or even closures of their church building so as not to be able to meet inside. It is time that pastors started standing up for their rights of the church as some in various states already have done and quit bowing down to the overreach of the state governments.
Sandy Dupree
Union