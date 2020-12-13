I am a loyal reader and new resident to Beckley. That said, where was your story on the funeral of a true West Virginian and American Hero, Patrolman Cassie Johnson?
My son is a Charleston detective and I was there watching, supporting and crying, I might add, as over 1,000 of America’s finest drove by from all over the U.S. You were not nor was Channel 59 (at 6 p.m.). Shame on you!
The Beckley Police, Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department, the State Police and all of the surrounding counties’ and and cities’ Men in Blue were. This was a real slap in the face to all of them.
Two Raleigh County deputy sheriffs were across the road from me and couldn’t have been nicer and more professional, helping drivers and the people watching. I couldn’t have been more proud.
The good news is we have Channel 8 and the Gazette-Mail.
Blue Lives Matter!
Dave Castleman
Beckley