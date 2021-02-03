I appreciate Carole William’s latest letter to the editor titled “Democrats out to destroy the country.”
Yes, I do agree that is the agenda of the Democrats now they are in a place of power where they have strived to be all along so they can force their power plays on all the American people. Do not be fooled by their claim by President Biden that he wants unity because that strictly means unity under their Marxist control to herd all the Americans under their agenda, especially those who disagree. Goodbye freedoms as we know them currently. This administration is determined to put more taxpayer money into the murdering of unborn babies despite the claim of President Biden and Nancy Pelosi being devout Catholics. Talk about hypocrisy! This nation has blood on its hands for the murder of over 70 million unborn babies. That’s more than the combined population of Canada and Australia.
Destruction of our school children by infiltrating their young minds with all sorts of sexual perversion and rewriting history to fit into the unhinged left’s version of our once but no longer great nation.
Go ahead and raise the minimum wages to $15 per hour and see how many businesses will survive. Democrats such as Joe Manchin seem to be under the impression this is such a great help to the economy when underlying that is the truth that the economy will be destroyed in just a matter of time. Open the small businesses!
Line everyone up for the vaccinations. Just one more way to herd people to be government controlled. By the way, how come there’s no mention of seasonal flu? Where are the reports of people recovering from Covid 19? All the news media reports are cases and deaths.
Democrats’ byline is “Do as I say not as I do”. God help us! Our one and only hope is in our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
Sandy Dupree
Union