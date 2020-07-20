I was asked to share some kind words about my best friend of over 30 years, Slim Cox, who was tragically killed in a car accident recently. Before I was able to share his story, the article was published. After reading the article, I feel like my words still need to be heard about this remarkable man I have the privilege to call my best friend.
After the tanker collided into his Jeep, Slim told the paramedics that he drove into the shoulder to avoid hitting slowed traffic in a work zone in a blind curve on I-77 without proper signage. The tanker driver did the same and ran right over his Jeep. Slim went into cardiac arrest on the way to the hospital. He died a hero. The accident could’ve been worse. His quick thinking saved numerous lives of unknowing people in the cars ahead of him. We know it was his time to leave this Earth, but it doesn’t make his tragic death any easier for his family and friends. Slim was a loyal husband, father, grandfather, son, brother and friend. He was the life of the party and storytelling was his specialty. He was a hardworking man who had just retired and planned to spend time camping, traveling and spending precious time with family and loved ones. Everyone that knew Slim knows how devastating and heartbreaking this is because he was looking forward to retirement tremendously. Slim was the man that you could call for anything and he would listen or come lend a helping hand with no questions asked. Many people will truly miss his precious soul, with my heart being top of the list.
I pray for the trucker that hit Slim. I do not blame him for the death of my friend. I do feel that the improper signage for the road construction is the cause of my dear friend’s death at the early age of 63.
The Cox family lost a precious soul, but heaven gained a beautiful angel.
Keith Bailey
Beckley