Those who care about this country are asking questions. Where is the leadership they promised? Why has the Left turned to such hatred and disrespect of America? Disrespecting the flag, the anthem and representing America abroad. They got the White House and the Senate. Is this the end result of a Democrat win?
The Left wants the white race to keep paying and paying for slavery of 1895. Not all of the white race was involved in slavery of 1895. Not our ancestors and not in today’s time. Unfortunately, several African Americans’ immediate family sold their own race.
We see violent, radical ideology infecting our society and our country. Those on the Left are blaming others because they did not achieve. God gave all of us a free will. God gave all of us a brain, skills and talent. We all bleed and have feelings. It is up to us what we do with what God gave us. You can’t go through blaming others because you didn’t finish school. You didn’t get the job you thought you should have and you didn’t step up as a father and provide for your child. Life does not come with a pat on the back or a guarantee that things will go well.
It is saddening that young children are being dragged in to racial division. They are innocent. They don’t look at race. They look for new friends. The White House is siding with the “teachers union,” their big donors, on the issue of Critical Race Theory – the curriculum of blame shaming America and all white people and how all white people are to blame for everything wrong in the world. Be ashamed for the founding fathers and the laws of the Constitution and Bill of Rights.
Freedom is fragile. It is one generation from extinguishment. Schools are essential to our Republic and yet America is behind foreign countries in education. The Left and the “teachers union” are focused on CRT training not educational basics to achieve in life. The claim is CRT is accurate factual history. Time will be the judge of factual accurate history.
On the first day of the Biden presidency, he annihilated all previous policies that helped America and replaced them with what we have today. Rampant crime statewide – crimes of burning, stealing, ambushes, gangs killing and drugs with a push to defund the police, defund ICE and defund Border Patrols. The judicial and the prosecutors turning criminals loose on neighborhoods. With illegal crossings, cartels are laughing all the way to the bank.
Poor policies and poor judgment are why America is in crisis. The White House and the Left turn a blind eye. America last!
Carole Williams
Shady Spring