The reason I am hand delivering (this letter) to you instead of emailing it is that I have not had e-mail since Aug. 1.
On Aug. 1, 2022, Suddenlink became Optimum. On that date I tried to log in under my Suddenlink name and password. This did not work. When you call their toll-free number, they say, “If for some reason we could not transition your user name to Optimum, a new one was assigned to you and sent on Aug. 1.” How could I get my new Optimum account name if I could not get to my email? My experience with Optimum went downhill from there.
Every time I call them, they have excuses for not transitioning my account so I can get my email. I have been told countless times that it would be one or two business days and then I could access it. I have done everything they suggested with no success. I have had customer service representatives inform me that someone would call me back. Rarely has that happened. Even when they do, I get the same promises I was given by my customer service representatives. They have all turned out to be not true.
I am aware of no action that they have actually tried to fix the problem. They say, “We are working on the problem” and “You are not the only one having this problem.” Are their technicians so inept that they cannot fix the problem in three weeks? Didn’t anyone in their organization anticipate such problems and the extent of it?
I have tried to impress upon them how important my email is to me. It is 80 percent of my social life. I email some people every day. Because they have not heard from me in three weeks, I have had to contact several of them to let them know I am alive. I have also told them that not having email is costing money. Do they care? While the customer service people say they do, again, no action has been taken.
On Saturday, Aug. 19, I called again. This time I was told that no one would be available until Monday. If the problem is as big as they claim, wouldn’t they like to mitigate the public relations blunder they already have and have people working through the weekend to try to fix the problem?
I am sick of hearing their failed promises and lies. I am wondering if I will ever get my email back.
Carl G. Wolfe
Beckley
