To Sen. Manchin,
I hope this letter finds you in good health and spirits. With the discord and dysfunction you must deal with every day, it would be easy to get and remain discouraged and cynical. You are doing a great job and the people of West Virginia need you more than ever.
Along that vein, I sincerely hope that all of this idle talk about running for governor in 2020 is just that, idle talk. The people of West Virginia, like me, entrusted to you the responsibilities of representing us in the U.S. Senate until 2024. Please do not break that sacred trust.
We have excellent Democrats ready to replace Jim Justice and fight for the working families of this state on day one. First and foremost is Stephen Noble Smith, whose Democratic ideals are second to none and who will be an excellent worker for the best interest of West Virginia families.
Mr. Smith has already traveled statewide and has established committees in all counties. He has spoken at numerous public events and is generating excitement for change wherever he goes.
Sen. Manchin, if you are in any way a legitimate Democrat, you will endorse Mr. Smith’s candidacy and throw the weight of the state Democratic apparatus behind him and other candidates on down the line.
In 2016, we had a great 3rd District Congress candidate in Matt Deitch. I saw one or two campaign posters for him in my travels in the district. And, of course, every ten feet along any road was a Jim Justice for governor sign. It was disgusting that the only candidate our state party apparatus focused on electing was this Trump-loving absentee excuse for a governor.
My father was a United Mine Workers of America coal miner, like my grandfather and great-grandfather. My parents were just entering their teenage years when the Herbert Hoover Great Depression set in. So I know a little about the struggle of working-class West Virginians in simply wanting a living wage.
Sen. Manchin, if you want history to remember you as a good man who fought on the right side in this struggle, you had better get behind Stephen Smith for governor and the other good candidates West Virginia Democrats are going to field for Congress and state government. Besides, your good work will be made a lot easier when a Democrat president and Senate majority takes office in January 2021.
Thomas E. Ingles
Fayetteville