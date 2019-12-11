Open letter to all my WV elected representatives:
It is imperative you put me in touch with the West Virginia program that evaluates disabled intractable pain sufferers to achieve “balance between pain treatment and abuse control.”
November 25, 2019, on MSNBC national news, West Virginia Att. Gen. Patrick Morrisey said the state pursues “the right balance” of pain treatment and abuse control. Obviously, there is a policy I was unaware.
Mr. Morrisey had been sadistically restricting opioid prescribing numerically, which ultimately leads to an oak stick to bite on for pain control.
I was pleased to hear of this new policy and the opportunity to help stop forcing functionally disabled pain sufferers replacing opioid therapy with often lethal street drugs laced with Fentanyl.
I anxiously await joining this effort to stop the genocide of veterans, elderly and other egregiously disabled pain sufferers.
Douglas Hughes
Logan