Will this country destroy itself from within? Will we continue on the path of destruction? Will we continue to turn our backs on God? Will we continue to murder unborn children?
Since when is murder of another human being not a crime? Why do our laws incarcerate people who commit murder by any other means than what our society likes to call abortion? We have two sets of laws when it comes to a female taking the life of her unborn child versus some person who decides to kill another person by any type of force. How about the doctors who take an oath to preserve life or the nurses who train to save a life? Why are these people who have the title of Planned Parenthood allowed to take the lives of unborn children? Why are these people who call themselves medical professionals continuing to participate in such a horrible practice and our government is still supporting this abomination financially? Are we supporting crime or not?
The morals once held in high esteem by our founding fathers have sunk to a low of depravity. Be assured God will judge and is in the process now of bringing severe judgment upon us for the sins being committed by this nation.
Scripture is very clear of what to expect as we turn our backs on God (see Romans 1:20-32). These Scripture verses give a very precise description of where this nation is now and if we continue to refuse changing our path and do not return to God who created us from the beginning, destruction will be a certainty.
If you are an individual who can truly say you love this America and believe we can return to good moral values and the God who created us, then I ask you to make your voice heard and please don’t remain silent any longer. We are in a winnable war and God will honor our prayers (II Chronicles 7:14).
Sandy Dupree
Union