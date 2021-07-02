I keep reading about unfilled jobs for the lack of people who want them. I want to work and am able to work. What am I? A useless piece of meat?
I keep applying to jobs but getting no responses. No, I do not have experience in the medical field or have a commercial driver’s license, but there are many jobs I can fill. I have the experience and motivation to do a good job. I am educated and intelligent. I am a good worker who can be a real asset to any organization. What more do you want from any employee? Why am I ignored? I believe it is when they ask “When did you graduate from high school?” and see my answer. They see me as too old. Older workers have many assets that younger ones do not. Why not take a chance on me? What have you got to lose?
Carl G. Wolfe
Beckley