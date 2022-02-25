This legislative session, there are bills being proposed that hunters, outdoor recreationists and public land users of all types need to wake up to. The OHV (off-highway vehicle) lobby and their quarterback, Sen. Mark Maynard, R-Wayne, have been laying tracks to open up wildlife management areas, state forests and state parks to motorized off-roading.
This is an issue the public land hunting community in WV has been fighting for years and the public has rejected it each time it has come forth. This time it comes under the guise of a “wildlife viewing stamp” that would allow off-roading on state-owned public lands.
Allowing offroading on these lands would come at the expense of wildlife and fisheries habitat as well as the user groups that currently use these lands. Most importantly for hunters, a motorized recreation program on our WMAs could very well threaten our state’s allocation of Pittman-Robertson federal conservation funding. These are excise tax dollars that West Virginia hunters have already paid, but are designed to be used specifically for wildlife management. Turning our WMAs into OHV destinations endangers our wildlife funding.
This isn’t to say that motorized recreation is always bad and there shouldn’t be a public place for it. If there were a state OHV registration fee or stamp whose funds were directed to the procurement and management of new public lands that were created specifically for motorized recreation, much in the same way that hunters fund the procurement and management of WMAs, West Virginia could expand its OHV offerings while not damaging the currently thriving hunting, outdoor recreation and tourism economies.
Please reach out to your lawmakers and tell them that the expansion of motorized recreation should not come at the cost of wildlife, fisheries and other user groups.
Logan Bockrath
Fayetteville