I live in the small rural community of Lynco. This is in Wyoming County.
On July 1, at approximately 8:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., the silence typifying our neighborhood – Valley Park Addition – was shattered by the deafening roar of a speeding dirt bike. In my estimation, the machine was traveling in excess of 60 m.p.h.
I reside on a dead-end street: Bluegrass Avenue.
Not only is it a dead-end street, but my neighbors were enjoying a friendly neighborhood game of corn hole in the street – sort of a block party, if you will. This effectively blocks the street, but If a vehicle needs passage, the players politely yield the right-of-way, moving their game fixtures. We all enjoy the freedom to do that.
On the evening of July 1, the speeding motorbike somehow managed to careen its way through the maze of scattering corn hole players and game equipment without killing or maiming anyone. The rider was attempting to evade pursuing Oceana police officer, Marshall Walker, who had tailed him on Route 971 West heading out of Oceana.
My three-year-old daughter was riding her tricycle in the street. There were other kids riding their bikes there as well, including two seven-year-old boys. Thank God, they all escaped unhurt.
Block parties present a great opportunity to socialize while practicing social distancing in the fresh air. Not a problem for anyone; the street is dead-end. So essentially, the street was doubly-blocked: it’s a dead end, and people were enjoying themselves in the street.
Children riding bikes, adults having fellowship around a fun game of corn hole. Sounds like an idyllic community, wouldn’t you agree? Usually, but not on this night.
Notwithstanding that I am not a trained law officer, I immediately perceived several infractions. First of all, the rider was wearing no helmet. Secondly, his bike was not licensed and was in a poor state of repair. As if all that were not bad enough, the rider drove recklessly at an intolerable rate of speed through what is characteristically a tranquil neighborhood.
The rider demonstrated absolutely no regard for the safety of our children. He was clearly impaired by drugs. Heroin, opiates, who knows? Admittedly, I am not conversant with the in vogue drugs of choice for local addicts.
Let me emphasize that I do not condemn those who are victimized by their own poor choices, but neither do I condone their life-threatening behavior.
But my main point is that I was able to personally witness the actions of the responding officer, and I must say that I am very impressed.
Hats off to Oceana Police Department’s officer Marshall Walker, who quickly and adeptly apprehended the menacing rider.
Commendable performance, Officer Walker. Thanks for the role that you and your counterparts at Oceana PD play in keeping us safe.
Duane Browning
Lynco